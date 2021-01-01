C Hub Aluminum Dual Type C Hub Adapter MacBook Pro Accessories with 4K HDMI 5K C Power Delivery 30 Port for MacBook Pro 2016201720182019 MacBook.

Best Quality Guranteed. C Hub ExpansionThis tiny C hub is specially designed for Macbook Pro 2016/2017/2018 and MacBook Air 2018 2019, featuring multi-function with 1 HDMI ports, 1 -C Power Delivery port, 1 3.0 port, enough to expand and fulfillment of all your needs. 4K HDMI Output AdapterThe Type C to HDMI hub allows you to mirror or extend the display of Mac Pro/Mac Air to HDMI-enabled devices(TV, monitor or projector). Provide a ultra HD resolution up to 4K(3840x2160@30Hz) on a large screen, also backward support 2K/1080p/720p/480p/360p. Thunderbolt 3 Port This hub with Thunderbolt 3 port, supports 100W Pass-Through Power Delivery(PD) , 40Gbps Data Transfer and 5K video output on Thunderbolt 3 mode. Enables you to charge your laptop quickly, or transfer the photos and videos from other devices via Type-C cable. Super Speed 3.0With this 3.0 ports, you can connect drive, printer, mouse or other devices to you