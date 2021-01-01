C Hub Aceele 11 in 1 C Adapter with 4K HDMI amp VGA Ports RJ45 Ethernet LAN Port SDTF Cards Reader Port Dual CPDampData 3 Ports and Audio Port for.

Best Quality Guranteed. Powerful assistant: With this hub, you can enjoy Full HD video on your monitor / projector / TV via HDMI and VGA ports from a computer supported by Type C (Especially during the new crown pneumonia, everyone works or studies at home, you can Casting the laptop screen to a larger screen has greatly improved efficiency). You can also connect a device on a 3.0 port to transfer data. The reader port supports SD and TF cards. And we designed the hub with portability and convenience in mind. Unique material: This product adopts the design of front and back covered with silicone, which has stronger heat resistance than metal, thereby ensuring the safety and high efficiency of the equipment under long-term work. Visual and audio experience: HDMI and VGA ports support resolutions up to 3840x2160P @ 30Hz and 1920x1080P @ 60Hz, respectively. With 3.5 mm audio interface can enhance your viewing experience. In addition, the SD / TF card readi