C Hub 6 in 1 Type C Aluminum Hub Adapter MacBook Pro Accessories with 3 x 30 Ports TFSD Card Reader C Port with 40GbS Speed Support for MacBook Pro.

Best Quality Guranteed. 6 in 1 Type C HUB The product With 3 3.0 Ports, TF/SD Card Reader, C Port. Meet all your needs with one hub. Only for MacBook Air & MacBook Pro 13 and 15, Compact high-grade Aluminum body. Only versatile all in one you need. Thunderbolt 3 Charging This C HUB with Thunderbolt 3 pass-through charging port that supports Power Delivery(PD), quickly charge your connected devices while displaying or transferring data, Max 100W Power Delivery, support to charge both 13 (61W) and 15 (87W) MacBook Pro at full speed. worry-free about power storage. Super Speed 3.0 Transfer This product with 3 x 3.0 ports, you can connect hard drive, printer, mouse and more devices. The transfer data at super speeds of 5Gbps. fast enough to transfer a high-definition movie in seconds. Powerful Card Reading Function Easily expand SD and TF slots to your PC, Supports up to 256G SD card. You can view your photos and vi