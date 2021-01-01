Kraus C-GV-101-14-12mm-1007 Bathroom Combo - 14" Clear Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with Vessel Faucet Pop-Up Drain and Mounting Ring Oil Rubbed

Kraus C-GV-101-14-12mm-1007 Bathroom Combo - 14" Clear Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with Vessel Faucet, Pop-Up Drain, and Mounting Ring Product Features: Bathroom Set Includes: Glass vessel sink, vessel faucet, pop-up drain, mounting ring Stylish Centerpiece: Glass vessel sink and faucet combo creates a stunning centerpiece that enhances any bathroom decor Above-Counter installation frees up space on top of the bathroom vanity Handcrafted Tempered Glass Sink: Non-porous surface is resistant to scratches, stains, thermal shock, fading, and discoloration Unique color variations: Due to the tempering and handcrafting process, some slight color variations may occur Easy to Clean: Smooth sink interior is easy to keep clean – simply wipe with a damp cloth Sink Technologies and Benefits: The Vessel Advantage: Beyond uniqueness and their distinctive modern design, vessel sinks also present a couple of functional advantages. Because the sink is raised off the countertop, overall bathroom clutter presents less of an issue as items are merely level with or below the sink rim, not towering over it and in the way of your arms. Furthermore, bowl-shaped vessel sinks actually free up countertop space directly under the sink rim. Lastly, vessel sinks are much better at containing splashes, making face and hand washing less messy. Handcrafted Quality: Kraus vessel sinks are handcrafted in a very labor-intensive process. Starting with only the finest materials, artisans work each sink through its various production stages, with complete control over the entire process. By using hands to get the work done, each Kraus vessel sink is a functional work of art that has seen great care and thought put into its creation. The end result is a flawless sink that shows its attention to details. Faucet Technologies and Benefits Precision Kerox Cartridges: The cartridge’s job is to deliver smooth handle operation and water flow, throughout hundreds of thousands of uses, without ever leaking – all while under a punishing 60 pounds-per-square-inch of pressure. For these reasons, it is quite literally what “makes or breaks” the faucet. Kraus understands this, so they take no shortcuts here, importing their cartridges from the world’s leading manufacturer of high-end precision ceramic disc cartridges, Kerox in Hungary. Swiss-Made NeoPerl Aerators: Aerators are possibly the most under-appreciated component within faucets. Not only do they soften the stream (preventing splashing), but they also control the straightness, diameter, overall delivery of water. Fortunately, like their cartridges, Kraus recognizes this and chooses to takes no gambles here – they import their aerators from NeoPerl in Switzerland, the world’s leading manufacturer for high-end and specialty aerators. Sink Specifications: Height: 5-1/2" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim) Overall Width: 14" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim) Overall Length: 14" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim) Installation Type: Vessel Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4" Material: Tempered glass Glass Thickness: 1/2" (12 mm) Faucet Specifications: Overall Height: 13-1/4" (measured from counter top to highest point of faucet) Spout Height: 8-1/4" (measured from counter top to faucet outlet) Spout Reach: 5-3/4" (measured from center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet) Number of Installation Holes Required: 1 1.2 gallons-per-minute flow rate Installs onto decks up to 1-3/8" thick 1 handle included Combination Oil Rubbed Bronze