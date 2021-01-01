C Fast Car Charger AdapterPDQC30 36W Fast ChargingCompatible with Samsung Galaxy S20S20 PlusS20 UltraS10+10eS9Note 2010 9Google Pixel 4xl3a3 with.

Dual Ports Efficient Quick Charging- Power Delivery(PD) port & Quick Charge 3.0 port enable fast charge two devices simultaneously with 18W(5V/3A) output in each port, power your cellphone from 0% to 50% only in 30 min. up to 4X faster than conventional charging. Universal Compatibility-PD port with a -C to C cable or QC3.0 port with -A to C cable, compatible for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus/Ultra/S20/S10/S9/S8, Note 10/9/8,Google Pixel 4 xl/4/3a/3/2, Moto Z4/Z3, LG G7/G6, Style 5/4 and more phone. PD port with a -C to Lightning Cable, Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Max/11 Pro/11/iPad Pro 2018/iPad Pro 2020.(Note: C to Lightning Cable Not Included) Soft Light, Driving Safety-The ring indicator and the internal LED light can help you to find the charging ports easily in the dark, ensure your safe on the go. Superior Safety-Rapid C car charger meets UL standard and has CE, FCC & RoHS certifications provides, port have auto detect and over current protection function, against