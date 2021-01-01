C Charger Cable Extra Long 10ft 2Pack Android -A to -C Fast Phone Charging Cord for Samsung Galaxy S10/S9/S8/s7/ Note/9/8/LG/Google Pixel.

Best Quality Guranteed. Universal Compatibility: The type c charging kit compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8+, S8 Plus, A10E, A20, A50, Note 8 9 10, Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a XL, Motorola Moto G8 Play / G8 Plus/ Z / Z2 / X4 / G6 / G7/ Z3, LG Stylo 4 5, LG V50 V40 V35 V30S G7 ThinQ, LG V20 G5 G6 V30, Microsoft Lumia 950, 950XL, OnePlus 7T Pro/ 7/ 6 / 5 / 3 / 2, Nexus 5X 6P,and more device. Portable Design: This power adapter compact and easily portable, ideal use for home, work place, travel, car via cable connection. Simply plug in the type c cable, and plug the adapter into the wall. Safe and Reliable: Wall Charger with PC fireproof material, strict control tests and multiple protections against surges and short circuits ensure complete safety. Protect your devices against overheating, overcharging and over currents. Premium Cable: Our nylon braided type c charging cable can withstand over 400