C Cable Fast USB C Charging 6FT 3Pack Power Cord Braided Phone Charger for Samsung Galaxy A10e A10 A11 A20 A21 A30 A31 A51 A50 A71 S10 S20 FE Moto.

[Perfect Compatible ]: c charging cable for Samsung Galaxy a20/a10e/a50/a40/a70/a71/a51/s10/s10e/s9/s9 plus/s8/s8 plus/note 10/note 9/note 8/, motorola moto g7/g7play/g7 power/g6/ x4/z/z2/z3/z4, LG g6/g8/ g7 ThinQ, lg v20/v30/v40/v60/V50/k51, Lg stylo 4, Lg stylo 5,Huawei p30 pro/p20 pro/p20/Mate20/p10/p9/, Google Pixel 2 3 xl/Nexus 5X/6P, Sony Xperia XZ, HTC U11 Nintendo Switch and all USB-C compatible phones and tablets [Fast Charging & High Speed Data Sync]: This usb c cable with safe certified and high Quality Rapid Charging at 2.4A Maximum, Quick connect and High speed Data Transfer speed up to 480Mb/s helps you work efficiently [Nylon Tangle-free Design]: The most flexible, powerful nylon braided fabric with superior aluminum housing make usb c charging cable more durable and tangle free [3Pack 6FT C Charger ]: With 2m c charger cable, you can lie on the couch or sofa to use your devices while charging at the same time. And you can use freely in your