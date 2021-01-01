C by GE Full Color Direct Connect Smart LED Bulb (1 A19 Color Changing Light Bulb), 60W Replacement, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Enabled, Alexa + Google Home Compatible Without Hub, 1-Pack (Packaging May Vary)

Smart bulbs that work with Alexa: Directly connect these smart LED bulbs to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (sold separately) for voice control. With Google Assistant or Alexa, light bulbs with voice control will help create your smart home. Wi-Fi light bulbs: Easily connect these smart light bulbs directly to your Wi-Fi router, providing voice control for your C by GE smart bulbs through voice assistants (sold separately) and control away from home - no hub or bridge required. Manage your smart bulbs away from home: Get added home security and convenience by controlling your Wi-Fi light bulbs with the Cync mobile app. With these C by GE smart lights, never come home to a dark house or disrupt your comfort from bed. Color changing light bulbs with app: Millions of colors change kids' rooms with their interests, create next level movie nights, and support your team on game day. Adjust the smart bulbs' white to any color between warm, amber and cool, bluish tones. LED smart bulbs: These smart lights fit medium base sockets for 60W incandescent A19 bulbs, helping make your house a smart home. These smart LED light bulbs use 84% less energy and last 15 times longer than a 60W incandescent bulbs., Weight: 0.3 Pounds, Manufacturer: GE