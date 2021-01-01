C Adapter 4Pack Micro to C Adapter C to A C to Converter Type c Adapter OTG Type C Adapter Portable Key Fob for Huawei Mate Galaxy LG

Multi-purpose kit: These 4 Type C adapters can meet the needs of using devices or cables in your daily life. Let your Micro /C/ -A devices/cable be used interchangeably. One cable can charge for many devices, There are more combinations that can bring you great convenience. Delicate design: It comes with a flexible keychain so you can attach it to your keyring, wallet or backpack, and not worry about losing it. The minimal design makes it easy to transport wherever you go. Advantage:c to usb3.0 adapter can be connected to C mobile phone interface mobile phone Tablet for flash drives, keyboards, mice, U disk reading and digital transmission and use cable to charge with other mobile devices. Safer and more reliable quality: Micro to type c connects the micro cable to the c interface device for charging and transmitting data. The built-in 56K resistor is safe and stable. Package Contents: Package Contents: 1-C to Micro Adapte