Mesh can bring a particular look into a space, a textured touch or an interesting shape that you might not get elsewhere. This Byxbee 1-Light Single Bell Pendant pairs shape and texture together for a spectacular standout fixture. With an 18" diameter, this pendant’s shade is large and commanding. It hangs down from just above the light bulb and goes until it meets in a small circle. The collapsible shade comes in a black finish, making it a perfect addition to be hung over a rustic kitchen island in pairs or in an artsy workspace. With its downwards facing bulb, this textured and unique product will provide lighting perfect to craft a work of art by.