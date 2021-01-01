From charlton home
Byron 3 - Light 15" Simple Bowl Flush Mount
Shine a light down on any room with this understated flush mount, a versatile design that's equally at home in classic and contemporary aesthetics. Rated for use in dry locations, this metal fixture features sloped sides and a small turned finial in a solid metallic finish. A bowl-shaped frosted glass shade rounds out the look, diffusing light from three compatible 60 W medium-base bulbs (not included) downward. The manufacturer backs this product with a one-year warranty. Fixture Finish: Oiled Bronze, Shade Color: White