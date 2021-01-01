From metaverse corporation

Metaverse Corporation Bygone Summers by Josephine Wall, Canvas Art, 22W x 28H in Brown | PLI761093

$99.55
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Bygone Summers by Josephine Wall is a high quality piece of canvas artwork. The finished size of this piece is 22\" X 28\", and it has a depth 1.5\" with wintergray painted sides. There is a UV protective coating over the entire image, and it is ready to hang on your wall with no hardware required. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. Metaverse Corporation Bygone Summers by Josephine Wall, Canvas Art, 22W x 28H in Brown | PLI761093

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com