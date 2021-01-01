From george oliver
Byanca 40" Wide Tufted Armchair
More than just an armchair, this armchair is an outsize place to kick back with your latest read or lounge with a friend. Its frame is crafted from solid wood, featuring splayed legs characteristic of the retro style and flared arms. Polyester and nylon blend upholstery accented by button-tufted details on the seat complete the look with a dash of classic charm. This piece measures 32.5'' H x 40'' W x 33'' D overall. Fabric: Laguna Polyester Blend