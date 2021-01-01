From george oliver

Byanca 40" Wide Tufted Armchair

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

More than just an armchair, this armchair is an outsize place to kick back with your latest read or lounge with a friend. Its frame is crafted from solid wood, featuring splayed legs characteristic of the retro style and flared arms. Polyester and nylon blend upholstery accented by button-tufted details on the seat complete the look with a dash of classic charm. This piece measures 32.5'' H x 40'' W x 33'' D overall. Fabric: Laguna Polyester Blend

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com