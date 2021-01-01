From cynthia rowley
by Powerpax AAA Battery Caddy Yellow Holds 12 Batteries
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Store your batteries in a compact, easy to find caddy; holds 12 AAA batteries Dispense batteries with one hand for safety and convenience Terminal protection at both ends regardless of how the battery is inserted Unique, easy to use locking mechanism; batteries snap into place and remove easily Originally designed for pilots, the Battery Caddy is also great for photography, camping, travel or home use Batteries not included