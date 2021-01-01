20-in X 24-in Oil Painting On Canvas An athlete himself, George Wesley Bellows depicts the brutal sport of boxing. While prizefighting was illegal in New York City in the early part of the twentieth century, underground fight clubs like Sharkey's prosper while catering to the blood lust of enthusiastic spectators. Bellows uses the comparison of stags locked in combat to relate the violent world of boxing to violence in nature. The spectator's expressions are contorted and just as frenzied and passionate as the fighters themselves. Considered an enduring piece of art, the intensity of this painting comes to life on canvas, and will be a conversation piece for any room. George Wesley Bellows (1882-1925) was an American painter who lived and produced most of his work at the start of the twentieth century. Known for bold depictions of urban life in New York City, Bellows captures American pastimes based on his love of athletics. Bellows' style mixes dark atmospheres with bright light and geometrical shapes with long brushstrokes giving his scenes a sense of perpetual, fluid motion. These hallmarks of his style allowed Bellows to depict the grittiness of American society, a popular movement amongst turn-of-the-century realist artists. Frame Description: Vintage Cherry Frame La Pastiche La Pastiche by overstockArt Stag Night at Sharkey's by George Wesley Bellows with Vintage Cherry Frame, 30-in x 26-in | 688576208671