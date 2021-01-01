20-in x 24-in Canvas Print Notes is a beautiful abstract painting by contemporary artist Elwira Pioro. Enjoy the beauty and color of this painting reproduced as a fine canvas print. Elwira Pioro grew up in Kielce, Poland and now lives and works in Arlington Hts, IL. Her passion for art began at a young age. As a child she was surrounded by art, dance and music but didn't start focusing on creating art until a few years ago. Elwira was given the opportunity to experiment in Tom Fedro studio for the last few years and this set her foundation as an artist and throughout the last year has focused primarily on mixed media abstracts. Today, Elwira's work is a bold mix of styles, ranging from sleek and contemporary to weathered and organic. She brings a subtle and sophisticated feel to her paintings through a unique balance of color, composition and texture. Frame Description: Veine D'Or Bronze Angled Frame ArtistBe Artistbe by overstockArt Notes by Elwira Pioro with Bronze Veine D'Or Reverse Angled Frame Canvas Wall Art, 26-in x 22-in | 688576397160