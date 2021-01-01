Hand painted oil reproduction of a gorgeous Edmund Leighton painting, God Speed a beautiful masterpiece created in 1900. Today it has been carefully recreated detail-by-detail, color-by-color to near perfection. Why settle for a print when you can add sophistication to your walls with a beautiful fine gallery reproduction oil painting? Edmund Leighton's (1853 - 1922) father was also a portrait and subject painter, whose exhibited at the Royal Academy. Educated at University College School, he took an office position in the city, but entered the Royal Academy Schools after studying at South Kensington and Heatherley's. Frame Description: Burgeon Gold Frame La Pastiche La Pastiche by overstockArt God Speed, 1900 by Edmund Leighton with Gold Burgeon Frame Oil Painting Wall Art, 45.5-in x 33.5-in