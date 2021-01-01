beyond by BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme 20V MAX Stick Vacuum, White (BSV2020WAPB)

Advertisement
BETTER PERFORMANCE ON CARPETS: Superior suction power for up to 75% better pickup on carpet (compared to BLACK+DECKER HCUA525JP) MULTI-SURFACE CLEANING: Floor head designed for cleaning multiple surfaces like hardwood, carpet, and tile EASILY CLEAN TOUGH DEBRIS: Floor head is designed to tackle a variety of debris like dirt, dust, and other loose materials ANTI-TANGLE BRUSH BAR: Feature prevents hair tangles to maximize suction power CORDLESS AND PORTABLE: The lightweight design makes it easy to clean and vacuum without bulky and tangled cords