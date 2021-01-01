Put your mini mate’s moustache on full display with the Bungalow Flooring by Dean Russo Schnauzer Colors Personalized Floor Mat. This thick and comfy floor mat features a unique, high-resolution image of your favorite four-legged friend! It’s the paw-fect way to make your cuddly companion’s area more comfortable, and more colorful. This pet floor mat will keep your floors free from fur, food crumbs, water spills, drool and more. It will look paw-some in just about any corner of your home and is easy to clean—just toss it in the washing machine to brighten up your furry buddy’s new favorite floor mat!