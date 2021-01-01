WEN by Chaz Dean Choice of Fall 32 oz. Conditioner

What is it: The WEN Fall Seasonal Line is expanding to the formula, Fall Tuscan Pear. Have your choice of Fall Tuscan Pear, Fall Ginger Pumpkin, or Fall Apple Spice Cleansing Conditioner. Who is it for: This Cleansing Conditioner is perfect for anyone looking to simplify their hair care routine and have the appearance of healthier-looking, beautiful hair. With one product, you replace your shampoo, conditioner, deep conditioner, leave-in, and detangler. Why is it different: Chaz designed this Cleansing Conditioner from the ground up. It cleanses gently, without the harsh stripping agents. This universal formula is the perfect cleanser for all hair types and textures. How do I use it: Apply the Cleansing Conditioner to scalp and hair per the label directions, adding a splash of water to evenly distribute. Massage thoroughly into hair and leave on for the remainder of your shower. Rinse thoroughly and completely. Apply one-half to one pump, depending on hair length and texture, as a leave-in conditioner to soaking wet hair. For best results, it is suggested that you cleanse, rinse, and repeat, using half the pumps for the first cleanse and the remaining half for the second cleanse. From WEN by Chaz Dean.