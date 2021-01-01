Dabney Lee by Arctic Zone Expandable Lunch Bag - Orange Minty Floral

Is it lunch time yet? We are counting the minutes until we can open up our super cute lunch box! An fun floral print is one of Dabney Lee's newest designs. This insulated, expandable lunch pack features one and has lots of room for your lunch, snacks and drinks! The interior has high density thermal insulation to keep food and drinks cold longer and an Ultra Safe leak proof**, easy clean lining with Microban to help protect against bacteria that causes odors and stains. The exterior of the lunch pack features a zippered pocket for extras like your keys or mobile. Designed to be versatile, the lunch pack expands to double capacity for those days when you are feeling especially hungry and can be carried horizontally or vertically.