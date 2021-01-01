BEHR ULTRA 1 qt. #BXC-07 Palomino Tan Extra Durable Satin Enamel Interior Paint & Primer

BEHR ULTRA SCUFF DEFENSE Stain-Blocking Paint and Primer* is an interior paint that's too tough to scuff and sets a new standard for paint durability. BEHR ULTRA SCUFF DEFENSE features breakthrough innovation to deliver a rich finish that is truly durable enough for high-traffic areas.This lush, versatile sheen creates a pearl-like appearance that's ideal for the walls but also for trim, doors, cabinets and indoor furniture. Don't settle or compromise between the look you desire and higher level of durability you require. *A PRIMER COAT MAY BE NEEDED ON SOME SURFACES. SEE BACK LABEL FOR DETAILS. Color: Palomino Tan.