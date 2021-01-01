From master chef inc
BX1 McKenzie 10x42 Binoculars Shadow Gray
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. model #173788 Bx-1 McKenzie 10x42mm in shadow Gray 100% waterproof, Fog proof, & shockproof Fully multi-coated lens system ensures maximum brightness for clarity, contrast, and color fidelity Back 4 Prisms deliver a perfectly round exit pupil with virtually no edge distortion and a crisp, clear image Open bridge, Roof Prism design - extremely lightweight and ergonomic Twist-up eyecups and generous eye relief for comfortable extended viewing Twilight Light Management System adds up to 10 extra minutes of glassing light Features an extremely smooth focusing system for fine adjustments