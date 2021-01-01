Sunny Wood BW1221D Briarwood 12" Drawer Bank with 3 Drawers Briarwood Bathroom Storage Vanity Cabinet Only Single

Sunny Wood BW1221D Briarwood 12" Drawer Bank with 3 Drawers Product Features: Cabinet organizer features solid hardwood construction with maple veneer – providing years of reliable performance Coordinates seamlessly with the Briarwood Collection This modular collection allows for a wide variety of customization Thoughtful styling and heirloom quality finishes provide a lifetime of beauty and function Cabinet features 3 full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space Drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glides Cabinet top is not included with this model – must be purchased separately All necessary parts and hardware for cabinet assembly and installation are included Maple finish Product Specifications: Overall Height: 34" (measured from ground level to highest point on vanity) Overall Width: 12" (measured from ground level to highest point on vanity) Overall Length: 21" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity) Mounting Style: Floor Standing Number of Drawers: 3 Number of Doors: 0 Single Briarwood