B Vertigo BVX Raxus Horse Ear Net, Black, Cob

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** Your horse won’t only look great in the B Vertigo BVX Raxus Horse Ear Net, but he’ll be better able to focus on the ride, too. This ear net features neoprene ears to help dampen noise and minimize distractions. The hand-knitted, crochet style is clean, elegant, classic and ready for the show ring. The soft fabric has just a bit of stretch for the perfect fit whether you’re schooling or competing.