BVDR750S2CH64 Dashcam w 32gb MicroSD Card

Best Quality Guranteed. The Cloud Dashcam Standard. A dual-channel dashcam without compromise. Front camera now records beautiful 60FPS, rear camera 30FPS. Both front and rear cameras feature Full HD 1080p Sony STARVIS image sensors for best image quality under any light. Also included are GPS logger, Wi-Fi, Cloud connectivity, impact and motion detection. All this in a stealthy design that never gets in the way of your driving, and goes unnoticed by people inside or outside of the vehicle. Includes either 16, 32, 64, or 128gb original MLC MicroSD memory card.