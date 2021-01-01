BV9351B Car DVD Player Double Din Bluetooth Audio and Calling 62 Inch LCD Touchscreen Monitor MP3 Player CD DVD MP3 USB SD Auxiliary Input AM FM.

Bluetooth Hands Free (Make and receive calls), Bluetooth Audio Streaming (Play and control music and apps like Spotify / Pandora wirelessly) Plays Bluetooth / DVD / CD / USB / SD / MP3 / WMA, AM/FM, Digital Media from Smart Phones Compatible with Audio out from Smartphones and MP3 Players Inputs: USB / SD / AUX / Rear Camera / Steering Wheel Control Outputs: Video / Front, Rear & Sub Pre Amp Wireless Remote 80 Watts x 4 Max Power, Balance / Fader / Bass / Treble and Preset built-in EQ 3 Year Platinum Online Dealer Warranty