BV-Tech 6 Port PoE+ Switch (4 PoE+ Ports with 2 Ethernet Uplink and Extend Function) - 60W - 802.3at + 1 High Power PoE Port

4 PoE+ Ports and 2 Ethernet Uplink Ports at 10/100Mbps each, making network setups easier and more convenient. Hi-PoE at port 1 providing up to 60W single port, PoE+ at port 2-4 up to 30W per port, which is better than normal PoE port that can only provide 15.4W per port. 60W Max Total Power (includes 60W DC adapter). Extend function extending max PoE transmission distance from 100 meters to 250 meters PD detection will automatically detect and provide required power for your PoE devices Note: Do not support passive PoE device 100% Satisfaction Guarantee - 30-day with 1 Year Warranty and Lifetime Tech Support