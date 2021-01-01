Buzzishade Medium Pendant by BuzziSpace (SHADE-M-58-ORGLACE-RAL9005-78INCH-ALUCBL)

Specially designed to reduce noise. The Buzzishade Medium Pendant from BuzziSpace uses knowledge of acoustics and the way sound travels to keep noise to a minimum. Designed by Stal Collectief, this product is ideal for open spaces that require acoustic treatment as well as high-quality illumination. The shade is made from Buzzifelt, while the frame is powder-coated metal; together, these materials absorb both high and low tones for a serene environment that promotes well-being. Bold and bright, Buzzispace has been illuminating spaces with unique, modern lighting solutions from their headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium since 2007. Buzzispace is dedicated to eco-friendly lifestyles since all products are not only created from recyclable materials but are recyclable themselves. With award-winning designs, Buzzispace offers a stylish, creative selection of incandescent and LED lights to add modern flair to homes and offices around the world. Shape: Tapered.