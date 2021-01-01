BuzziShade Large Pendant by BuzziSpace - Color: Grey - Finish: Orange - (SHADE-L-67-BLKLACE-RAL2005-78INCH-ALUCBL)

The designer BuzziShade - Large provides lit surroundings in which to conduct your conversation away from prying eyes. The shade's acoustic insulation prevents eavesdroppers from hearing your most private or intimate conversations, and reduces external noise levels - the music and the general hustle and bustle to a minimum. BuzziShade is extremely versatile and guarantees a pleasantly subdued and diffusely lit surroundings. Constructed of BuzziFelt fabric, which is both sound absorbent, as well as being ecologically sound! The perfect addition to any office, waiting room or restaurant, the BuzziShade is ideal for large-scale even ts. Bold and bright, Buzzispace has been illuminating spaces with unique, modern lighting solutions from their headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium since 2007. Buzzispace is dedicated to eco-friendly lifestyles since all products are not only created from recyclable materials but are recyclable themselves. With award-winning designs, Buzzispace offers a stylish, creative selection of incandescent and LED lights to add modern flair to homes and offices around the world. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Grey. Finish: Fluorescent Orange