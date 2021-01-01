Trading Bull Buy Dip Sell Rip Stock Market Crypto Forex Trader Options Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Is It Monday Yet?! Eat Sleep Invest. Stock Trader chart candle design for stock investors, Bulls and Bears! For day traders and swing traders who buy and sell calls, puts, credit spreads, debit spreads and iron condors For men and women stock market investors who daytrade and swing trade. Buy shares or options contracts and flip the premium! For technical trades and macro economic news traders! Volatility in the market crash of 2020 and the V shaped recovery w stimulus 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only