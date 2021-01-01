Butz Zig Zag 33' L x 20.5" W Wallpaper Roll

The Yarn Strings Paintable Wallpaper Roll provides a myriad of textures and prints for endless possibilities; simply add color and finish for personalized walls that are uniquely yours. Durable and easy to remove from primed walls, this friendly to hang unpasted nonwoven wallpaper is created with a special blend of fibers, making it both washable and tear resistant. Thin, raised threads with the look of tufted chenille have much to offer, as pattern Yarn Strings’ meandering stripes bring a sense of whimsy and softness in delightful contradiction to the hard surface of walls.