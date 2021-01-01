Monarch Specialties Button Tufted Upholstered Modern Headboard Panel Height Adjustable, Full, Beige Linen-Look

LUXURIOUS COMFORT - Cushioned with extra padding for sensational softness, this upholstered headboard is button tufted with stitching detail to create a pattern of squares on the beige linen-look fabric which has a smooth feel MODERN, STREAMLINED DESIGN - A straight top and linear stitching detail give this full size headboard panel a clean, contemporary look; measuring 57 inches L x 3 inches W x 47.5 inches H, it has a compact profile that is suitable for any size bedroom ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT - Pre-drilled holes on the legs of the wooden frame allow the headboard to be positioned at the ideal height for a full size bed that has a box spring and mattress (not included); the maximum height of this headboard is 47.5 inches READY TO ASSEMBLE - All parts and hardware required for assembly are enclosed within the headboard and can be found behind the fabric on the back of the panel; illustrated instructions are provided for convenience (additional tools may be needed) CHOOSE WITH CONFIDENCE - Monarch Specialties is a leader in furniture and home décor, developing products that offer outstanding value and style for over 50 years; your purchase will be well packaged for protection and to facilitate timely delivery