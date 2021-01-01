Button Out Outdoor Wall/Floor Lamp by In-Es Art Design - Color: Green - Finish: Matte - (BUTTON OUT - 4)

The Button Out Outdoor Wall/Floor Lamp from In-Es Art Design is an artful and sculptural modern piece that resembles the surface and shape of the moon. Designed by OÃ§ilunam, this unique piece is composed of Nebulite, a material formed from a collection of resins and fibers. The lamp within the shade brings the subtle details to life, creating a vibrant and welcoming touch as it illuminates the space around it. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Color: Green. Finish: White