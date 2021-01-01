From occult pops
Occult Pops Butterfly Mystical Celestial Wiccan Goth Wicca Occult Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This occult design is perfect for anyone into the dark arts, heavy metal, astrology, black metal, satan, occultism, satanic arts, alchemy, Baphomet, magick, magic, horror movies and all things to do with the devil and hell. An occult design featuring a mystical butterfly. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only