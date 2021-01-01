From vetality

Purple Butterflies 10 101 Inch Laptop Carrying Bag Neoprene Travel Briefcase Portable Ultrabook Sleeve Case with Handle Fits 97101 Inch Dell Google.

$18.43
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 10 inch Laptop Carrying Bag Sleeve, Made of 4.5mm Soft Neoprene Fabric, Protect Your Laptop from Scratching, Shock and Dust Same Print on Front and Back, Double Zipper Design Glides Smoothly and Allows Convenient Access to Your Laptop Computer Slim and Lightweight, Waterproof, Super Soft Handle, Easy to Carry Mashine Washable, Can be Repeated Cleaning, Easy to Dry. Never Fade Dimension: About 27cm(10.6 inch) x 21cm( 8.5 inch) ;Compatible with: Most of 9.7"/ 10"/ 10.1" / 10.2" laptops & Tablet Case

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com