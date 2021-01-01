From island batik
Island Batik Buttercup 4 Squared Leaves Fabric, Blue Heather
Designed for Island Batik the Buttercup collection features beautiful hand dyed batiks that will add elegance to any project. This lightweight fabric is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. 100% Cotton Lightweight (116-200 GSM) Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low