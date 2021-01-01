From butler specialty company
Butler Grace Olive Ash Burl End Table
Weight Capacity, lbs: 120| Finish: Medium Brown| Shape: Rectangular| Ideal for use in: | Has no storage| K.D.|.This Queen Anne-Inspired End Table Is A Tribute To The Elegant Homes Of Early America. Crafted From Select Solid Woods And Wood Products, It Features A Matched Cherry Veneer Top Framed Within Olive Ash Burl Veneers With Maple And Walnut Veneer Linen-Fold Inlaid Designs At Each Corner. Drawer With Antique Brass Finished Hardware.