Powell Company Butler Aqua Accent Table, Blue

The Butler Accent Table perfectly pairs style and technology in this convenient end table. Sized to fit next to your sofa or your favorite chair, the table has hidden storage behind the cabinet door, and a pull out tray with coasters for your drinks and a spot for your phone or remote. A flip-up top opens to reveal a USB and electrical charging station. Comes in an array of colors to fit any decor - finishes in white, black, aqua, red, or hazelnut.