Trademark Fine Art Butcher Shop I by LightBoxJournal Animal Wall Art 35 in. x 35 in., Multi

This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a pig with paths cut out of the shape showing different cuts of meat. From the moment I picked up my first camera, I have had to fuel a flame that continues to spark in creative photography, alternative printmaking, mixed media processes and contemporary art. With a strong educational background in Photography and Fine Art, my passion continues to grow. My inspiration and desire for photography have connected me to art in a way that is not explainable in words. I can only show others through the lens of my camera how I see and feel about the world that I live in today. Color: Multi.