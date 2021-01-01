Busy Mom Mothers Day Shirts Busy Mommy Mothers Day Shirt with Mama Llama Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

To the most caring mom, this mothers day shirt is for you. This colorful mama llama shirt is the perfect top and gift for the cutest and the most loving mom out there. This outfit perfectly suits a mom with style. Clothes available in men and women sizes. Kids, Toddlers, Boys and Girls love cute llamas, like they love their moms. This is the perfect clothing tee for all the moms in the world! Elevate mom’s style with this Mother’s day tshirt. Make her feel her youth with this t shirt. Surprise her now! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only