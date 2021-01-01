Ironic Cooking & Baking Hobby Chef Quotes Busy Baking Bead Ironic Hobby Chef Cooking Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Funny gift idea for anyone who loves cooking good food or Bread Baking, pastries, muffins, cakes, donuts or other culinary masterpieces. Perfect for a hobby chef mom or dad who loves to cook and bake in the kitchen. Creat delicious dishes and recipes with this ironic baker design and bake or cook treats for your family and your friends. Also funny gift idea for cooking students and confectioners. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only