Buster Smoked Glass 25" Table Lamp

Bohemian beauty just got a splash more sophisticated! Whether you're looking to brighten up a bed piled high with patterned pillows or you want your entryway to gleam with a welcoming glow as you greet guests, this table lamp is the perfect pick. Taking on a stacked gourd silhouette, it offers traditional curves and ribbed designs. Crafted of glass, it features a light green hue that complements perfectly with the sleek metal stage below. Up top you'll find a single light, elegantly highlighted by a tapered fabric shade in beige so you can get the shine right where you need it.