Robert Abbey Buster Muslin Claiborne Pendant Buster 22" Pendant with a Muslin Claiborne Fabric Shade Deep Patina Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Robert Abbey Buster Muslin Claiborne Pendant Buster 22" Pendant with a Muslin Claiborne Fabric Shade The Buster Collection is designed by New York artist Rico Espinet.. The Buster Floor lamps have over-sized fabric shades and a tall metal base of polished nickel, deep bronze or aged brass with full-range dimming. The Pendants are oversized shades with a self-fabric diffuser on the bottom to diffuse the light and conceal the bulb. Buster clearly exemplifies the "less is more" mantra of design.FeaturesIncludes a muslin Claiborne fabric shade with self fabric diffuserSloped ceiling compatible(1) 200 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 25-1/4"Minimum Height: 35-1/4"Maximum Height: 70-1/4"Width: 22"Product Weight: 8 lbsShade Height: 24"Shade Top Diameter: 18"Shade Bottom Diameter: 22"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 200 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Deep Patina Bronze