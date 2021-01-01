Robert Abbey Buster Chica Muslin Claiborne FL Buster 63" Chica Floor Lamp with a Muslin Claiborne Fabric Shade Deep Patina Bronze Lamps Floor Lamps

Robert Abbey Buster Chica Muslin Claiborne FL Buster 63" Chica Floor Lamp with a Muslin Claiborne Fabric Shade The Buster Collection is designed by New York artist Rico Espinet.. The Buster Floor lamps have over-sized fabric shades and a tall metal base of polished nickel, deep bronze or aged brass with full-range dimming. The Pendants are oversized shades with a self-fabric diffuser on the bottom to diffuse the light and conceal the bulb. Buster clearly exemplifies the "less is more" mantra of design.FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a muslin Claiborne fabric shadeIncludes an energy efficient Medium (E26) base LED bulbDimmer switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 62-1/2"Width: 16"Product Weight: 17 lbsShade Height: 16-1/2"Shade Top Diameter: 13"Shade Bottom Diameter: 16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: Yes Deep Patina Bronze