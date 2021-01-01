Business Travel Briefcase Genuine Leather Duffel Bags for Men Laptop Bag fits 156 inches Laptop YKK Metal Zipper Dark brown

Best Quality Guranteed. Made from genuine soft nappa leather for a professional and trendy appearance and Large capacity. The hardware parts are made of cast molding thick hardwareDouble stitched seams with thick stitching. Suitable for a short business trip or a quick weekend getaway. size17'L*6.5'W*12'H/43L*16.5W*30.5H(cm). weight: 4.2-lb/1.9kg. Laptop padding The laptop padding fits 15.6 inch laptop for business travel. Other compartment fits 17inch Laptop. Large capacity and front and interior pockets organization for all your business needs. A leather belt on back of bag-It can be easily hung on trolley case or trolley of airport, be sure it's safe, won't fall off. If you are unsatisfied with our product for any reason, we promise 100% refund guarantee.