Business PC Computer Dell 7010 Desktop Grade A Core i5 - 3470 Upto 3.60 Ghz 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Windows 10 Home- 64 Bit New Wired KB, Mouse, 2 X DP.
Model -The Dell OptiPle 7010 business client desktop delivers right-sized performance, security and manageability features to match your productivity needs Processor- Intel Core i5 3rd Gen 3470 3.20 Ghz Support upto 3.60 Ghz Memory & Storage-16GB DDR3 512GB Solid State Drive Memory Slots - 4 Slots, ECC dual-channel 1600MHz DDR3 SDRAM Graphics - Intel HD Graphics 2500 Operating System -Windows 10 Home- 64 Bit Connectivity Ports- 2 X Display Port, 10 X USB Ports Keyboard & Mouse - New Wired Keyboard & Mouse Package Includes -Desktop New Wired keyboard & Mouse, WiFi Adapter