Business Color Laser Printer HLL8360CDW Wireless Networking Automatic Duplex Printing Mobile Printing Cloud printing Dash Replenishment Ready
Best Quality Guranteed. HIGH-QUALITY COLOR PRINTING: The HLL8360CDW can print professional color documents at speeds of up to 33 ppm. EASY CONNECTIVITY: Connect via wireless or Gigabit Ethernet network interfaces or wireless print from your mobile device(1). AUTOMATIC DUPLEX PRINTING: The Color Laser Printer features an automatic two-sided printing feature that can help save money and time. DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABLED: Upon activation, Dash Replenishment measures the toner level and orders more from when its low. Standard Memory (MB): 512 GENUINE TONERS: TN431: TN431BK, TN431C, TN431Y, TN431M, TN433: TN433BK, TN433C, TN433Y, TN433M, TN436: TN436, TN436BK, TN436C, TN436Y, TN436M Form Factor: Print Only Connectivity Technology: USB, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi Resolution: Up to 2400 x 600 dpi class