Business Card Book Holder Name Card Organizer Professional Office Journal Namecard Holder Organizer Holds 240 Cards Black

LARGE CAPACITY - This name card holder book can hold up to 240 business cards. There are 40 pages with 3 individual slots on each page which allow two cards placed back-to-back in each slot since pages are double-sided visible. Maximum card size suitable: 3.6' x 2.1'. COMPACT BUSINESS CARD ORGANIZER - A great way to store and organize your name cards, business and personal cards, ID and credit cards, note cards, gift cards, insurance cards and more, keep your cards compact, neat and at hand all the time. EASY TO READ & FIND - The transparent slots are good for reading and finding information of business card quickly. The light-weighted design makes this business card holder organizer easy to carry. STURDY & DURABLE MATERIAL - Made of PU leather cover and PVC sleeves, which waterproof, sturdy and durable. The PVC sleeves are scratch proof to provide optimum clarity for easy viewing. Dimension - 7.5 x 4.6 x 0.6 inch (19 x 11