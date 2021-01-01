Bushley Southwestern Flatweave Brown Area Rug

Modeled after traditional Native American artifacts, Southwestern patterns bring the tastes of Sedona and Santa Fe into any space. Take this eye-catching area rug for example: showcasing the intricate geometric pattern in neutral brown hues, it's sure to stand out no matter where you set it. Made in the USA, this piece is machine-woven from 100% Endurastran nylon with a low pile height for a look that's both classic and casual. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'8 x 3'11"